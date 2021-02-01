Your Valentine’s Day 1-Stop Shop in South Abilene

Shop beautiful, fresh flowers year-around with Baack’s

Flowers & More. We passionately create and deliver

flowers to your loved ones in the Abilene, TX area, daily.

Please be aware there is a Minimum purchase of $45.00 for Delivery, before fees and delivery charges.

Due to limited availability some flowers, plants or containers may be substituted at equal or higher value.

Stop By 1824 Matador, Dial up 325-692-7763, or use the online link below too secure your Valentine’s Day exchanges and more spectacular unique novelties, flowers and so much more!

Florist Abilene TX – Flower Delivery Abilene TX (baacksflorist.com)

Store Hours:*

*Our8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

We are closed on Sundays.

Specialty Services

We specialize in the following services:

Large inventory of fresh flowers for any occasion

Weddings / Wedding Flowers

Sympathy and Funeral flowers

Birthday Flowers, Get Well Flowers, Anniversary Flowers

Plants

European/dish gardens

Modern and traditional flower arrangements

High-style floral arrangements

Silk flower arrangements

Dried floral arrangements

Extensive gift line

Gourmet fruit baskets

Gift baskets

Greeting cards

Delivery Policy

A local delivery fee of $10.00 will be added to each order, for each address. (For deliveries outside our local delivery area, this fee may vary.)

U.S. orders must be received before 1:00 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone to assure same-day delivery. Orders received after that time will be delivered the following day.

We will do our best to accommodate deliveries at specific times of day, but we cannot guarantee it.

We are unable to make deliveries on Sundays. Deliveries requested on this day will be delivered the following business day.

Delivery of orders to rural route addresses or cemeteries cannot be guaranteed.

We will be happy to accept your international orders if you call our shop directly. We are unable to accept international orders over the Internet.

Holiday Deliveries

To help assure on-time delivery during the busy holiday season, place your order at least 1 day prior to the following major holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Administrative Professionals Week, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Our shop will always be closed on the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. We close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. We are open limited hours on Mother’s Day.