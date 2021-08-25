Wylie wins nail-biter 2-1 over New Jersey in elimination game, stays alive in Little League World Series.

By: Jack Walker

After suffering a soggy and suspenseful disappointment in Monday’s (August 23) rain-delayed contest to Michigan in game two of the Little League World Series, the little team from West Texas polished off New Jersey 2-1 in a do-or-die match. They will continue their resilient campaign for global glory against a stout Nebraska lineup this afternoon with the same circumstances in play.

Nebraska dispatched New Jersey in both teams second game of the tournament to send the upper- Midwest representative to the elimination bracket. Wylie will have to win to stay alive in the quest for the whole prize.

Abilene Wylie represents all of Texas in the Little League World Series and remained alive with a Tuesday afternoon, 2-1 triumph over New Jersey in an elimination game. The Wylie Little League is 2-1 in the tournament and only lost by one run for the entire Little League World Series.

The Texas team lost 6-5 to Michigan on a late booger that allowed Michigan to close the gap and steal the victory.

Caleb Parish shined again with both runs scored and defensive efforts.

Notably, the Wylie little league team suits up the only female in the field and just the 20th to compete in the tournament ever.

Ella Bruning, the squad’s little ball of electricity caught the game’s first pitch from Mone’ Davis, another all-star lady player that donned the covers of newspapers throughout the globe and juggernaut weekly publications like Sports Illustrated Magazine years ago when competing in the Little League World Series.

Today’s gotta’ win-or-go game will stream on the Genie mobile app and via the Little League World Series cyber link alongside coverage from ESPN Southwest.

