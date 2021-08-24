WYLIE LITTLE LEAGUE SQUAD LOSES HEARTBREAKER TO MICHIGAN IN SECOND ROUND 6-5 IN WILLIAMSPORT, PA BUT STILL ALIVE

By: Jack Walker West Texas Tribune SPORTS

It just wasn’t meant to be for Wylie’s little league team Monday afternoon in Williamsport, but it’s not completely over either. The Abilene Wylie little league team fell 6-5 to Michigan in the second game of the Little League World Series, televised on ESPN (August 23rd @1pm) in a wet and neurotic thriller in Pennsylvania. The contest was delayed for three and half hours due to the weather.

The Wylie Growl Little League team will play Tuesday at 2pm against New Jersey in the elimination round of the Little League World Series.

Wylie vaulted to a 2-0 promising start right off the jump, compliments of the bats of Jaxon Wristen, Landry Pate and Dylan Regala in the top of the first inning. Rainfall would delay the game for nearly four hours until Michigan would load the bases when the contest restarted.

In clutch fashion, Caleb Parish managed to prevent any further damages and maintain the lead but Michigan would continue to get runners in scoring position throughout the game. Michigan would load the bases again in the following inning and then punctuate the efforts with a two out grand slam to take the lead 5-4.

No runs were scored in the third or fourth innings, and Michigan’s ability to advance runners on base would prove touchstone in the bottom of the sixth when a mishap on Wylie’s end closed the deal.

The little team from West Texas can be optimistic as they enter the elimination bracket with a 2pm game this afternoon against New Jersey.

Wylie lost, and essentially has yet to be beaten by another team in the Little League World Series. Another loss though will send them home as they now compete in the one and done round.

Live streaming coverage is available through the Genie app as well as ESPN.

-Jack Walker