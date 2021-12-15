Wrapping up 2021 with memories and hopes

The fu neral for Earl W. Williams, a well-known citizen, was held on November 30. Earl was a native Abilenian; he was a devoted family man and also a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he was chairman of the deacon board for many years.

Family and church were his main priority, but, in some ways, I feel like Earl belonged to all of us. He was involved in Kiwanis, Chairman of the Housing Authority Board, in fact the apartments on Pioneer Drive bear his name. He was involved with Boys and Girls Club, Taylor County Juvenile Advisory Commission, and several other community organizations.

Earl was also the owner of one of Abilene’s most iconic business, The Bootery. Earl started out as a stocker, working for the Belsky’s. Then, he became a salesperson, selling top of the line shoes to some of Abilene’s most successful women. When Earl got the opportunity, he bought the Bootery. Earl was named Small Business Person of the year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce in 1997.

We extend our sympathy to Mrs. Williams, his devoted wife, his children, grandchildren and members of the community that mourns his passing.

Congratulations to Sgt. Will Ford who retired after a 34-year career with the Abilene Police Department. Ford will be going to work for the District Attorney’s office on Dec. 13. We wish him continued success.

The event is coming back stronger than ever. I am speaking of the Martin Luther King Banquet, which is hosted by the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce. It will be held at the Abilene Convention Center on Monday, January 17, 2022. This year’s banquet theme is “We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” The Keynote Speaker is Chaplain Richmond E. Stoglin, who retired after 22 years and 10 months from the United States Department of Justice.

Tickets cost $35 each or a table of 10 for $350. You may purchase tickets by calling the FSC Securities office at 325-676-0138 or the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce at 325-672-7950. Dee Moore is President of the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce and Terrenia Fitts, PhD, is Chairperson of the MLK Committee.

COVID-19 continues to be the big story although the numbers are down quite a bit. I hope that each of you will do whatever you can to keep yourself and others safe. There are some pretty simple things that can be done. I think it is an established fact that nothing is 100% sure, and taking precautions may not save every life, but the simple things you can do may save your life or the life of someone you love.

The Ahmaud Arbery case is settled. Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., and Gregory McMichael were convicted of manslaughter. Something to think about: all the 911 call said was a black man is running in the neighborhood. It’s no wonder that Dr. King said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

This month our Hero no doubt set the standard for all heroes. He is the most unselfish person that I know. As we take time this month to celebrate him, I thought that I would just print some of his sayings. As we look forward to next year perhaps, we would all do well to reflect on him during this season. Our Hero is Jesus the Christ. The next time you think about him, honor him, praise him, worship him and thank him.