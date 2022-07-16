West Texas Tribune July 2022 Print Edition

The West Texas Tribune is a community-based newspaper. We have published, uninterrupted, since Mother’s Day 2005. Our goal is to highlight events and people throughout West Texas. We are a neighbor to neighbor; business to business newspaper. We report on state and national events with an emphasis on the impacts to our community. We have created a very loyal readership by covering a range of topics; news, pets, politics, graduations, promotions, births, holidays, sports, music, cultural affairs, and human-interest stories. We believe a strong community is an informed community.