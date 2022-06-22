Veterans who gave everything honored at Elmwood Memorial Park

There was a nice breeze gently moving through Elmwood Memorial Park on Memorial Day as visitors begin to fill the seats at about 9:45 a.m.

They were there to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The crowd was engaging but in a quiet manner, as you would expect. I was looking at the pictures that were displayed and a woman came up to me and said, “Look he will be 19 forever.”

J.D. York, with Elmwood Memorial Park, played large role in the program. He had opening remarks, offering the invocation and made a special presentation. He also read the names of all the known veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice and are buried at Elmwood Park. York encouraged us to remember all of the veterans who died in service to this country no matter where they are interred.

The Dyess AFB Color Guard was on hand for the presentation of colors. Christina Parra did a beautiful job singing the National Anthem, and the Boy Scouts of America led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Big Country 1 Flight did the Memorial Fly Over with the missing man formation. The Dyess Honor Guard was on hand, and their presentation concluded with the playing of Taps. Robert Partin played the bagpipes.

In his closing remarks York encouraged the crowd to visit the graves and read the stories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Dyess Air Force Base Color Guard presented the colors at the 2022 Memorial Day service held in Elmwood Memorial Park.

(Photo by Floyd Miller)

A member of the Dyess Honor Guard plays Taps at the Memorial Day service. (Photo by Floyd Miller)

Big Country 1 Flight flew the Missing Man Formation over the Memorial Day service.

(Photo by Floyd Miller)

Caption, top Photo: Robert Partin plays the bagpipes at the Memorial Day service in Elmwood Memorial Park. His dad was killed in action. (Photos by Floyd Miller)