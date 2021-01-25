Tuscola Jim Ned Wins First State Title in Football (with official Game Stats)

Tuscola Jim Ned Wins First State Title in Football (with official Game Stats)

By Jack Walker

 

 

 

Tuscola Jim Ned overcomes 21-point deficit to force overtime and win it all on two-point conversion for first ever football state title.

ARLINGTON- The Jim Ned Indians rallied to shock the Hallettsville Brahmas on the final play of overtime 29-28 at Cowboys’ Stadium, Thursday night in Arlington to secure the class 3A Division I title–the school’s first ever state championship in football.  The Indians overcame a 21-point deficit, punctuated by a win or die two point-conversion from Tate Yardley to Zach Henderson.  The last moment heroics provide the prestige Tuscola has been so relentlessly in pursuit of for the past several seasons. 

After beginning their 2020 campaign with a narrow loss to Ballinger, the Indians won 14 straight to capture the 3A crown.  Defensive player of the game Xavier Wishert left his impact on the offensive side of the ball after exploding from seventeen yards out to propel the Indians into a definitive situation on the point after attempt in overtime. Wishert contributed 186 yards rushing on the night to supplement his MVP effortsdefense.   

Tuscola Jim Ned players hoist the UIL class 3A Division I State Championship trophy Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In front of a crowd of nearly 5,000 spectators, the Indians executed a clutch do -or-die deep shot that Yardley finessed perfectly to Henderson for the stunning, come from behind triumph.  Tuscola’s glamorous two-point conversion in overtime for the state championship was the second Big Country team to win in such pivotal fashion.  Windthorst was successful in similar efforts a day earlier after winning on a two-point conversion after trailing by a point.

Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks rushed for 299 yards and all four of the Brahmas touchdowns, including a 56-yard burst on their initial play from scrimmage to begin the game.  Brooks will suit up for the University of Texas next year and was the primary reason the Brahmas were favored to take the title game despite having lost earlier in the season to the Indians.

“I really did not want to have to try and defend them again,”  Fanning said  with a cherishing grin on his face following the overtime win.

This year’s team from Tuscola has likely not even experienced the gravity of their accomplishment after bringing back the state championship trophy to the Jim Ned community over the Christmas holiday.  Fortunately for the Indians players and the surrounding supporters in and around town, there is plenty of time for their recent achievement to sink in.

              Jim Ned­29                  Hallettsville28

Jim Ned Indians (20-21) State Championship Game Stats and Footnotes.

Jim Ned

Passing

#Athlete NameCompAttYdsC %AvgTDIntLngQB Rate
Team Totals616137.37522.8313582.6
11Tate Yardley (Jr)616137.37522.8313582.6

Jim Ned

Rushing

#Athlete NameCarYdsAvgLngTD
Team Totals391834.7201
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)351865.3201
11Tate Yardley (Jr)4-3-0.83

Jim Ned

Receiving

#Athlete NameRecYdsAvgLngTD
Team Totals613722.8353
1Braden Lewis (Jr)23819.0341
2Zach Henderson (Sr)27035.0352
14Caden Martin (Sr)22914.518

Jim Ned

All Purpose Yards

#Athlete NameRushRecKRPRIRTotal
Team Totals1831374115376
1Braden Lewis (Jr)3838
2Zach Henderson (Sr)701585
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)18615201
11Tate Yardley (Jr)-3-3
14Caden Martin (Sr)2929
15Kaeden Sands (Sr)2626

Jim Ned

Total Yards

#Athlete NamePassRushRecTotal
Team Totals137183137320
1Braden Lewis (Jr)3838
2Zach Henderson (Sr)7070
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)186186
11Tate Yardley (Jr)137-3134
14Caden Martin (Sr)2929

Jim Ned

Tackles

#Athlete NameSoloAsstTot TcklsTFL
Team Totals2743703.0
1Braden Lewis (Jr)22
2Zach Henderson (Sr)123
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)6612
8Troy Doran (So)77
14Caden Martin (Sr)145
15Kaeden Sands (Sr)123
16Hunter Wilson (Sr)2241.0
24S. Hernandez (So)224
32Austin Martin (Sr)74111.5
40Tanner Hussman (So)325
55Gage Stanaland (So)134.5
58Nate Nunez (Jr)11
61Gatlyn Cooper (Jr)134
77Dub Harwell (Sr)235

Jim Ned

Sacks

#Athlete NameSacksYdlHurs
Team Totals1.0101
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)1
15Kaeden Sands (Sr).55
24S. Hernandez (So).55

Jim Ned

Fumbles and Blocks

#Athlete NameFmb RecFR YdsCausBlk PntsBlk FGs
Team Totals181
16Hunter Wilson (Sr)18
32Austin Martin (Sr)1

Jim Ned

Kickoffs

#Athlete NameKOYdsAvgLngTB
Team Totals416641.51
10H. Humphries (Sr)416641.51

Jim Ned

Punts

#Athlete NamePYdsAvgLngIn 20
Team Totals520240.4522
88Blaine Palmer (Jr)520240.4522

Jim Ned

Kickoff Returns

#Athlete NameRetsYdsAvgLng
Team Totals44110.315
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)11515.015
15Kaeden Sands (Sr)3268.712

Jim Ned

Punt Returns

#Athlete NameRetsYdsAvgLngFCKR Yds
Team Totals2157.51156
2Zach Henderson (Sr)2157.51115
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)15
15Kaeden Sands (Sr)26

Jim Ned

Points

#Athlete NameTDTD PtsConvSKick PtsTot Pts
Team Totals4242329
1Braden Lewis (Jr)166
2Zach Henderson (Sr)212214
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)166
10H. Humphries (Sr)33

Jim Ned

PATs and Field Goals

#Athlete NamePATAtt%FGAtt%LngTot
Team Totals331.03
10H. Humphries (Sr)331.03

Jim Ned

Touchdowns

#Athlete NameTDRushTDRecTD FRTD IRTD PRTD KORTD Tot
Team Totals134
1Braden Lewis (Jr)11
2Zach Henderson (Sr)22
5Xavier Wishert (Jr)11

Jim Ned

Conversions

#Athlete NameCRushCRecConv Tot
Team Totals11
2Zach Henderson (Sr)11

