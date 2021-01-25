CHIEF OF STATE

Tuscola Jim Ned overcomes 21-point deficit to force overtime and win it all on two-point conversion for first ever football state title.

By: Jack Walker

ARLINGTON- The Jim Ned Indians rallied to shock the Hallettsville Brahmas on the final play of overtime 29-28 at Cowboys’ Stadium, Thursday night in Arlington to secure the class 3A Division I title–the school’s first ever state championship in football. The Indians overcame a 21-point deficit, punctuated by a win or die two point-conversion from Tate Yardley to Zach Henderson. The last moment heroics provide the prestige Tuscola has been so relentlessly in pursuit of for the past several seasons.

After beginning their 2020 campaign with a narrow loss to Ballinger, the Indians won 14 straight to capture the 3A crown. Defensive player of the game Xavier Wishert left his impact on the offensive side of the ball after exploding from seventeen yards out to propel the Indians into a definitive situation on the point after attempt in overtime. Wishert contributed 186 yards rushing on the night to supplement his MVP effortsdefense.

Tuscola Jim Ned players hoist the UIL class 3A Division I State Championship trophy Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In front of a crowd of nearly 5,000 spectators, the Indians executed a clutch do -or-die deep shot that Yardley finessed perfectly to Henderson for the stunning, come from behind triumph. Tuscola’s glamorous two-point conversion in overtime for the state championship was the second Big Country team to win in such pivotal fashion. Windthorst was successful in similar efforts a day earlier after winning on a two-point conversion after trailing by a point.

Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks rushed for 299 yards and all four of the Brahmas touchdowns, including a 56-yard burst on their initial play from scrimmage to begin the game. Brooks will suit up for the University of Texas next year and was the primary reason the Brahmas were favored to take the title game despite having lost earlier in the season to the Indians.

“I really did not want to have to try and defend them again,” Fanning said with a cherishing grin on his face following the overtime win.

This year’s team from Tuscola has likely not even experienced the gravity of their accomplishment after bringing back the state championship trophy to the Jim Ned community over the Christmas holiday. Fortunately for the Indians players and the surrounding supporters in and around town, there is plenty of time for their recent achievement to sink in.

Jim Ned­29 Hallettsville28

Jim Ned Indians (20-21) State Championship Game Stats and Footnotes.

