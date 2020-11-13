Tomorrow 10/31/2020

Floyd Miller

I believe that tomorrow will come, I am speaking of November 4th 2020. It is a day that will bring joy to some and sorrow to others. This will be based on which candidate wins the Presidency. I suppose for those on the “losing” side they may feel hopeless and bitter and for the “winners” maybe it’s a feeling of joy and never another bad day.

I would hope that we could forget politics for just a few minutes and think about some other things that’s happening tomorrow. Some one is saying hello to a newborn baby and someone is saying good bye to an old friend. Perhaps the baby with a clean canvas could help us dream of what that baby may become in society. A better idea might be for us to reflect on who we have become.

Can you remember the last eulogy of a friend or a family member? What did they say? “probably some good things, and that’s the way it should be.” However, despite all the good things that was said the preacher or someone probably said they were not perfect. I never considered that a put down because I know that’s the truth about all of us.

The newborn and the friend both with a canvas. The newborn will begin to paint his or her picture on that clean canvas. The friend has completed their canvas the picture is on the wall and the brushes are still.

Let’s talk about you and I for a minute. We are still here as we look at our canvas are there some areas that need a touch up. I am going to suggest one basic color that you never can get to much of. Without this color our paintings are useless. The color is Love.

“If I speak in the tongues[a] of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast,[b] but do not have love, I gain nothing.” 1 Cor. 13: 1-3.

34 Hearing that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, the Pharisees got together. 35 One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question: 36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” 37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[c] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’[d] 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” Matthew 22: 34-40.

I don’t know what Tomorrow holds but whatever it is it will be much better with a good dose of love.