THE WEST TEXAS TRIBUNE WANTS YOUR TOP 10 LOVE SONGS OF ALL TIME
By Jack Walker | January 31, 2021
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we’re platforming your top ten love songs of all time as submitted by you. (Email westtexastribune@yahoo.com and send us your list, be sure to use the #MYTOP10 as the title of the email so we can distinguish your submission accordingly.
Jeff R. of Abilene Top 10 Love Songs of All Time Submission (Born: 1980)
10. The Chair By George Straight
9. Every Rose Has it’s Thorn By Poison
8. November Rain By Gun’s Roses
7. You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling By the Righteous Brothers
6. Amazing By AeroSmith
5. Heartbreak Hotel By Elvis Presley
4. My Babe By Little Walter
3. All of Me By Frank Sinatra
2. Dear Mama By Tupac
1. Dirty Diana By Michael Jackson
