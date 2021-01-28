The Top 10 Love Songs Ever (According 2 U)

By: Jack Walker

With or without ‘Valentine’s Day’, and other ceremonious festivals of affection, this topic will never truly rest. It sure is fun to debate it though.

Music lifts us up and sets us down while it brings us any emotion from misery to bliss. Say no more. Just listen.

We want the riffs that you feel are right. List your top ten love songs ever and send it via email to the West Texas Tribune and be sure to include your name, and the year you were born. We may protest, play or pretend we never heard your preference, but we will be pleased to hear from you and what peaks your interest in terms of rhyme, rhythm and romance.

10. ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations

9. ‘Unchained Melody’ by The Righteous Brothers

8. ‘Stuck Like Glue’ by Sugarland

7. ‘Marvin Gaye’ by Charlie Puth featuring Meghan Trainor

6. ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ by Blue Suede

5. ‘I’ll Be’ by Edwin McCain

4. ‘That Magic Moment’ by The Drifters

3. ‘All of Me’ by John Legend

2. ‘I got a feeling’ by the Black Eyed Peas

‘Everything’ By Michael Buble

Jack Walker (1984) #1 Everything by Michael Buble

Be sure and send us your top ten too!

-JW