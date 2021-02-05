THE SPECS FOR LV
By Floyd Miller
Super Bowl LV.png
Kansas City Chiefs (1)
(AFC)
(14–2)
VS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)
(NFC)
(11–5)
Head coach:
Andy Reid
Head coach:
Bruce Arians
Date February 7, 2021
Stadium Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Favorite Chiefs by 3[1]
Referee Carl Cheffers[2][3]
Ceremonies
National anthem Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan[4]
Halftime show The Weeknd[5]
TV in the United States
Network CBS
ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)
Announcers Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely (sideline reporters)
Gene Steratore (rules analyst)
Radio in the United States
Network Westwood One
Announcers Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
Kurt Warner (color commentator)
Laura Okmin and Tony Boselli (sideline reporters)
