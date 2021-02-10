The Record

By Floyd Miller Editor-In-Chief, West Texas Tribune

A salute in the distance is seen above as the vehicle transporting the remains of fallen officer, Brian Sicknick to his final resting place where he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D. C.

We just thought we wanted to get away from 2020. The New Year gave us five days of hope and then January 6th came. It is another day that will live in Infamy. It is the day that President Trump orchestrated an insurrection from inside the Whitehouse. More people died at the Capitol that day than died in Benghazi. He did not physically march with them. He did not kick in doors or knock out windows, neither did he call the National Guard or try to stop the mob that was shouting hang Vice President Pence. But through his words he inspired them. Christians are familiar with the power of words. Genesis 1:3 Then God said “Let there be light” and there was light. The Presidents words were much like those of coaches who do not actually play the game but through their words and actions can inspire. Coaches are credited with winning State Championships not because of what they did in the game but by their words and actions on the sidelines, the locker rooms and the class rooms.

Church members hire preaches who through their words can inspire and influence individuals to live better lives.

President Trump said these words “Together we are determined to defend and preserve government of the people, by the people and for the people,” adding “we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

He said “we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue – I love Pennsylvania Avenue – and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give” Republicans “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So, let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you all for being here, this is incredible.”

President Trump is responsible for his words and the individuals that stormed the Capitol are responsible for their actions. He does influence individuals that’s why over 70 million people voted for him.

Mr. and Mrs. Otis and Roberta Guthrie are another couple in the Big Country that continue to go the distance after their marriage.

On January 20th Joseph R. Biden became the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris became the 49th Vice President of the United States. Biden is the oldest person ever elected president and Harris is the first woman to be elected Vice president, her heritage consists of African Americans, Indians and Asians. This administration will get some things right and there will some things that may not work so well. Hopefully this administration and Congress will find a way to work for the good of the people.

On the local front, three schools will be sporting new names. Effective after the current school year ends, Jackson Elementary will be known as Jose Alcorta Sr. Elementary School. Johnston Elementary will change to Eugene Purcell Elementary School and Lee Elementary will be known as Robert and Sammye Stafford Elementary School.

The MLK Banquet was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Dee Moore, President of the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce said they are planning to resume the banquet next year.

February is also the month we celebrate Valentine’s Day. We are featuring two couples who have been Sweethearts for 64 and 68 years respectively.

Otis and Roberta Guthrie were married December 25th, 1952 in Atlanta, Georgia. They are natives of Atlanta and knew each other through church. Their parents were members of the Church of Christ.

Otis served 24 years in the Airforce. Roberta has been a homemaker for most of their marriage she did work a while at General Dynamics and Cooper High School.

They have 2 children, 4 grandchildren and a lot of great grandchildren.

Otis hobbies are Golf and Chess. Roberta is a member of the Red Hatters. They are also members of the Baker Heights Church of Christ where Otis served as a deacon for many years. Otis and Roberta are among the best dressed people in Abilene.

I asked them how did they pick December 25th to get married Otis said no particular reason. For Otis and Roberta, I guess we could say it was their gift to each other. On December 25th they will celebrate this special gift for the 69th time.

If you thought that Otis and Roberta’s wedding date was unique wait until you read Carlos and Joyce story.

Carlos and Joyce Talley threw caution to the wind and got married on Friday April 13th, 1956.

Carlos grew up in Barstow, Texas which is near Pecos. He had no running water, and no electricity. According to Carlos the only thing that was plentiful in Barstow was dirt and rattle snakes.

Joyce grew up in East Hampton, New York. She would later move to Houston and go to work as a Hostess with Trans Texas Airways. After Carlos completed his military service, he went to work for Trans Texas Airways in El Paso. One evening beautiful Joyce flew in to El Paso and Carlos who was unloading planes took notice.

After dating for a while Carlos told Joyce bring your wedding gown the next time you come to El Paso and we will get married. Joyce borrowed her cousins wedding gown and headed back to El Paso.

When she arrived back in El Paso, they founded out that you had to wait 3 days to get married after getting a license in Texas. They were letting nothing get in the way of love so they drove to Las Cruses, New Mexico where you could get your license and get married the same day.

Mr. and Mrs. Carlos and Joyce Talley (above) were married on Friday the 13th of April in 1965.

After getting their license they were driving around town and spotted a Presbyterian church. Joyce who is Presbyterian said, I want to get married in that church. She and Carlos go into the church but can find no one. The phone rings and Carlos answer it, the woman on the other end ask who are you? Carlos proceeds to tell her he’s at the church and wants to get married. The woman tells him that her husband is the Priest. Carlos and Joyce were married at 7 pm that evening and Joyce flew back to Houston the next day.

Carlos and Joyce have two sons and two grandchildren. Carlos worked for the airlines for 32 years. He and Joyce also operated their own travel agency in Sweetwater for 13 years. After Carlos and Joyce married, she resigned, at that time spouses could not work for the same airline. The Talley’s have traveled all over the world. When their sons were young, they traveled with their parents.

Carlos and Joyce go to the West Texas Rehab three days a week for exercise and also spends some time on their farm about 30 miles from Abilene.

Please join me in Congratulating Mr. and Mrs. Otis Guthrie and Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Talley. We hope they have an enjoyable Valentine Day.

If anyone would like to acknowledge their Special Valentine you may see a picture and small write up to westtexastribune@yahoo.com and we will post it to our website.

If you have an anniversary in March and would like to acknowledge it please send your information to westtexastribune@yahoo.com

February is Black History go to westtexastribune.com and take virtual tours of some of the most historic sites in this country as they relate to Black History.

Be sure to leave a comment below and like and share this and other stories here and on the official West Texas Tribune Facebook page!