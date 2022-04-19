The Record: The Oscars, our politics and Easter that really hurts

I am sure by now most people have heard of the slap that went around the world. The Oscars is supposed

However during this year’s ceremony, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face because of a joke Chris told, and it really hurts. I am not talking about any hurt that Chris may have felt. I am talking about the hurt to society when one man assaults another man, whether it’s on the world stage or in a back alley. Will Smith will probably suffer greatly for his actions. To Chris Rock’s credit, he did not hit back or press charges.

This is not the first time our society has been hurt by reckless men and women. Over the last few years, it appears that we are becoming more reckless. I suppose there are many examples, but one that’s fresh in my mind is the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leader of the free world encouraged violence, and some people actually died during the events that day.

Now we are learning that a Supreme Court Justice’s wife was involved in encouraging those in power to overturn the election results. Many of the Congressmen and Senators who swore to uphold the constitution continue to look the other way. Have you noticed how edgy some of our politicians are? Just go back and look at the last few Supreme Court nominations. It really hurts because it continues to weaken us as a civilized people.

You might be asking how did Easter get tied in with such unsavory characters. About 2,000 years ago there was another angry mob, but that time the location was Judea, instead of Washington DC. The angry mob was led by politicians and some of the religious leaders of the day. They were after one man and the things he stood for. They mocked him; they spat on him; they falsely accused him. They shouted crucify him, and they did. Yes, they drove the nails into his hands, and that hurts.

Jesus the Christ said “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.” John 12:32.

As we celebrate Easter “resurrection morning,” let’s look beyond what we are wearing and focus more on who we are modeling.

Our Unsung Hero this month is Dorothy Woody, who turned 100 years old on March 22. She was one of those women known as “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. I was honored to present her a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Jodey Arrington could not attend the event, and her niece asked me to make the presentation. Please, show Ms. Woody some love and respect when you see her.

We will be honoring Mothers next month. If you have a great mother story or would like a picture of your mother in the paper, call 325 437-8117 for details. We also want to Thank our advertisers for their support, and we encourage you to give them an opportunity to compete for your business.

Floyd Miller is the Publisher of The West Texas Tribune, host of It’s Everything West Texas and a financial advisor. He can be reached at 325 676 0138 or 325 829 5585.