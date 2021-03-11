Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Announces 2021 Board Members

Doug Peters Vice Chair of Governmental Affairs and TCCE Board Member 2021

Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) announces its Board of Directors for the 2021 fiscal year. TCCE is the premier chamber association in the United States, with over 260 Chamber members impacting the chamber profession in programs, leadership, and innovation in every large and small community in Texas.

TCCE was founded in 1906 and has impacted the Chamber profession in Texas for over 115 years. TCCE’s mission is to provide training, development, and leadership opportunities for chamber professionals throughout the state of Texas. TCCE has a rich history of producing the best chamber leaders in the country.

“I am excited to have Abilene Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Doug Peters, on the TCCE Board and Vice Chair of Governmental Affairs for TCCE this year. Doug is an outstanding leader, innovator, and collaborator. I am fortunate to get the opportunity to work with Doug these next 12 months,” said Steve Ahlenius, TCCE 2021 chairman.

“It’s a great honor to have been asked by my peers to lead this important role across our great state,” said Peters. “Working with TCCE to help ensure a pro-business, pro-growth environment for all Texas businesses and to help all local Chambers in Texas to advocate effectively for their members will in turn help our cause here at home.”

TCCE will be conducting a wide variety of events across the state of Texas, virtually and in-person, during 2021. The programs include topics of innovation, leadership, growing sponsorship dollar opportunities, selling, small business development, and community impact.