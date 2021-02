Super Bowl 55

This Sunday on CBS the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and their golden-boy gunslinger Patrick Mahomes. Kickoff is @ 5:30.

COMMENT IN THE SPACE BELOW THE ANSWER TO THE THREE QUESTIONS LIKE THIS…

#BUCS’ OVER CHIEFS 28-24 (52) TOM BRADY MVP

WHO IS GOING TO WIN SUPERBOWL 55?

WHAT WILL BE THE -/+ (TOTAL POINTS SCORED IN THE GAME)?

WHO WILL BE THE MVP?

WHOEVER IS MOST ACCURATE WITH THEIR PREDICTION WINS A SATISFYINIG SUPERBOWL SURPRISE.

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN WITH PREDICTIONS FOR THE BIG GAME!!!