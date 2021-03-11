By Floyd Miller

Is there a rule somewhere that states that the next month must be more dramatic than the last?

In January we saw a group of NON-PATRIOTS storm the Capitol to stop the vote to certify the next President and Vice President of the United States.

As February begin, we saw the trial in the Senate to convict the twice impeached president of the United States. The former President was not convicted but it is the largest bipartisan vote in the history of this Country to convict a former President.

Mother nature sent us a real storm. The whole country was shut down. I wonder if this was God’s way of saying I can put each of you on ice anytime I choose. I wonder was it his way of saying stop the lies, stop the hate, stop the foolishness. Perhaps the message was simply “Be still and know I am God.

The winter storm sent Republican Senator Ted Cruz, of Texas to Cancun he was trying to be “a good dad” and it brought Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York and the $4.7 million she raised to help Texans. Social media lit up some saying Conservative Cruz could just stay in Mexico and others said liberal AOC could just stay in New York. The irony of this is Cruz and AOC both ended up in Houston doing whatever they could to help. Dr. King said “We will learn to live together as brothers or we will perish as fools.”

We did loose six individuals in Abilene and Taylor County because of the cold weather, that is sad. We extend sympathy to those families.

Evidently this storm caught us unprepared. I feel certain that systems and protocols will be examined and hopefully improved. The Mayor, City Manager and ERCOT drew quite a bit of heat on this one. At the end of the day most people rolled up their sleeves and did whatever they could to help. Thanks to all of the City employees, AEP, Churches nonprofits and individuals that helped. I think we got a small glimpse of what our community and world could be like if we worked together as brothers.

Gal Jay, wrote a poem about the 100-year storm, I hope you like it.

The Obit page is fuller than usual this month each person listed in the Tribune is someone I knew. Sympathy to those families. It’s also a reminder of what lies ahead for each of us.

We have launched our Podcast “It’s Everything West Texas” We have interviewed Rev. Andrew Penns, Curator of the Curtis House Cultural Center and Stephanie Roca founder of the 501-C3 nonprofit Beyond Trafficking. Both of these individuals had great interviews, you can listen to them at www.buzzsprout.com/782698/episodes

It’s a clear day today let’s all take a few minutes to prepare for the next storm.