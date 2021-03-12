State Fair Classic Between Grambling, Prairie View Postponed Again, Moved

The State Classic features Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State. The Game is tentatively scheduled for this Saturday, March 13.

State Fair Classic moved to Globe Life Park this March

By Demetrius Harper • Published February 22, 2021 • Updated on February 22, 2021 at 12:52 pm

NBCDFW.com

State Fair Classic in Fair Park moved to March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Field.

The annual football game between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University typically held at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the State Fair of Texas has been postponed a second time and moved to Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The annual classic always was always a huge attraction at the State Fair of Texas each fall, but due to COVID-19 and extreme weather, it was postponed last September until this Saturday, Feb. 27.

The game is being delayed again, and now moved, due to last week’s weather and the impact of the storm on Dallas’ Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The annual classic will now be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

“Unfortunately, due to the impacts of the recent inclement weather and the time required to assess what is needed to get Cotton Bowl Stadium ready, we collectively agreed with the State Fair of Texas and the promoter that the prudent decision is to move the event,” says Peter Sullivan, general manager of Fair Park. “We look forward to hosting this great event again in the future.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Tickets are also still available for purchase for the 2021 State Fair Classic Spring Game.

Tickets can be purchased at all outlets including Catfish Floyds, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, ticketmaster.com, TM locations, and Williams Chicken locations. Get more information on State Fair Classic events at StateFairClassicFootball.com.

The State Fair Classic Game has been played on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas for nearly a century and is expected to return there this fall.

“We are disappointed the State Fair Classic Spring Game is unable to be played in Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park this coming weekend but are happy to see the game will continue to be played in DFW,” said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas.

Glieber is excited to bring the tradition back as soon as possible.

“Held for nearly a century, this game is a time-honored tradition at the State Fair of Texas, and we look forward to it returning in its grandeur to Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall.”

A huge part of this game is the battle of the bands portion during halftime, but they are unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, Dru Hill will perform. They’re known as an American R&B group known for soul, hip-hop soil, and gospel music.

The spring game will be limited to 25,000 guests in response to COVID-19.

The schools are urging fans to arrive early to make sure there is plenty of time to go through security and reminding fans of the clear bag policy in effect for Globe Life Park.

All fans are required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth for the duration of the event, unless actively eating or drinking.

In addition, guests should maintain social distancing, putting six feet between themselves and other parties, and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly.

Guests are encouraged to review guidelines at StateFairClassicFootball.com prior to arriving.

The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 17 in historic Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.