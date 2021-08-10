Southwest Airlines promotes Tony Roach Jr

Managing Director Tony Roach was promoted to Vice President Customer Experience & Customer Relations. Roach’s focus will be strengthening efforts to improve Customer Satisfaction, mitigating Customer complaints, and addressing Customers’ needs proactively. Roach’s department will also have an increased focus on partnering with operating Teams to enhance the cabin experience and in airports, building out more self-service for Customers, and managing the enterprise Customer portfolio and Customer Design Team forum. Roach will continue to report to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Green.

Roach joined Southwest Airlines in 2001. He is a 2001 graduate of Abilene Christian University with a B.B.A. in marketing and management.