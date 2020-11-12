Sherley L. Spears Becomes Editor of The West Texas Tribune – San Angelo Edition

Sherley L. Spears is a business owner and community advocate. She is the Owner/Broker of Spears Legacy Real Estate Group, President of The Britt Institute, a history research and development company and President of the San Angelo NAACP. She received her Bachelors in Business Management from Dallas Baptist University. She has served in the real estate industry in various leadership roles at the local, state and national levels with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers since 2004. Spears is a board member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of Historical Fort Concho, and member of the board of the Institute of Cognitive Development. Spears is a retired telecommunications Senior Management consultant with 30 years of service with increasing levels of responsibility over that span of 30 years

