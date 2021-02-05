SB55= 2B by: Jack Walker Super Bowl Preview West Texas Tribune Exclusive

Super Bowl LV Preview: Super Bowl LV Preview: B1rady & the B2uccaneers are meant to 2B.

One thing everyone should expect out of Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay is its aftermath euphoria. If anything can pacify a pandemic, it is the love of the game. Tom Brady will stand below the mistletoe once again with another stage of greatness as it glares back. Enter: Defending Champion and NFL MVP Kanas City Chiefs and their gunslinger Patrick Mahsomes

Brady has ironically been slain in the biggest games on the biggest stages- only by the Giants. He has also won six rings, more than any other player in history. Now, to punctuate his quest of the fearless, perhaps the most goliath adversary of them all stands across the turf and glares back below the mistletoe. Mahomes and the mighty Chiefs are highly favored to triumph over the weekend against Tampa Bay, in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will square off in Super Bowl 55

Brady does not care though. He was a sixth-round pick from Michigan that did not see playing time in college until his junior year and only played in a single game as a rookie with the Patriots. Then when Drew Bledsoe was injured, the sage began and persists now. Brady basically hand-selected to play for the Buccaneers, who went 7-9 and missed the playoffs in 2020. If Brady could hand select an opponent on his already hand-selected stage and with his hand-selected team he would hand-select Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion, record-setting goliath, 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

When the confetti fall in Tampa Bay, in the 55th Super Bowl, make absolutely no mistakes about it… This is Brady World and regardless of then and now, all that matters is this: anything can and will happen in Brady World, where regardless of circumstance and situation the beat will drop to the sound of “The Weekend” (all puns intended) at least at halftime while Tom Brady in Tampa Bay goes totally berserk to win Super Bowl 55 because it was meant To Be. And it is Christmas in Brady World.

-Jack Walker