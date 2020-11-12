San Angelo’s “Bridge Connection” Celebrates Community Service

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, the “The Bridge Connection”, the lead program of the San Angelo Ministerial Alliance hosted an impressive community event attended by members of the clergy and other special guests. The event organizers’ goal was to celebrate and encourage the dedicated work of many religious leaders throughout the city and encourage the work of the non-clergy attendees who make a difference by serving the community.

Gospel America Network videographer films Lady Barbara Boone’s vibrant musical presentation at October’s The Bridge Connection event.

Working to promote unity and service within the community, The Bridge provides leadership assistance to foster its community goals. The President of the Board of The Bridge is the Reverend John S. Pope, Jr., Pastor of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (https://www.galileesatx.com). Although was tending to another need in the community and was unable to attend, he presented an inspiring virtual message to the group. .

The brunch was catered by Willie and Benita Davidson’s Frozen Experience Catering and Ice Sculptures (325.374.1926) catering business. The delicious spread included a variety of breakfast and lunch items. The brunch helped refresh the mind, body, and spirit of those who are so committed to service.

Ministerial Alliance volunteers had decorated the auditorium with bright festive fall orange and brown colors.

The program kicked off with a great Welcome by Pastor Sonia Beaty Scott, of Big Spring’s Baker Chapel African American Methodist Episcopal Church. Offering an brief-yet- inspirational message for each letter of the word “welcome,” Pastor Scott prepared the attendees for a wonderful morning meeting.

Endearingly known throughout the community as Lady Barbara Boone, the faith vocalist delivered a soul-stirring rendition of “Way Maker”. The powerful worship song speaks to the power of God who in any situation will protect His believers.

Apostle T. Boone, Executive Director of the San Angelo Ministerial Alliance allotted time for all guests to introduce themselves. He added personal stories and blessings following each person’s introduction. Many of those present were strangers to each other at the beginning of the event. With Apostle Boone providing wonderful stories, the group quickly realized how they were all connected in the name of service to the San Angelo community. On behalf of The Bridge, Apostle Boon presented Certificates of Appreciation and special cards to each honoree. Apostle Boone encouraged everyone to continue their current good work and to “hold on” through faith and belief that God will guide them through any challenges they may face during their service journey. The attendees clearly communicated that the organizers’ goals were met during the very Spirit-filled morning. By the end of the program, everyone was joyful, hopeful and above all thankful for a time to sit, relax, and take a break from their routine of service. Many attendees requested The Bridge to host future special events. The group came to a consensus with that request. Apostle Boone agreed that The Bridge will make plans for a future celebration