Remembering Mark Rodgers

If a person’s name appears on the marque of the paramount theater that might be a clue that it’s a front-page story. I didn’t need a clue Mark had been giving us clues for the last 17 or 18 years. When I think about Mark’s life, I am reminded of something (my grand pa) Papa Orange said throughout his life. This was a phrase he said many times “May the work I do speak for me” The work that Mark did will speak for him now and echoes of that work will ring out for decades.

I have decided to write a few words about Mark on the front page because I believe today, he deserves a front seat. He was a servant and part of being a servant is giving up your seat so others maybe comfortable.

This picture appeared in the February 2021 edition of the West Texas Tribune. Mayor Anthony Williams, presented a Proclamation to Mark Rogers, Market President of Big Brothers Big Sisters recognizing January as National Mentoring Month.

Mark served in many organizations Southern Hills Church of Christ (serving God), United Way of Abilene, (serving the community) Greater Kiwanis Club of Abilene, (serving children) Vice-President of World’s Okayest Mom, Inc., (serving women) and Market President of Big Brothers Big Sisters (serving children and adolescents at a vulnerable time in their lives).

I write today because some woman has a great husband because that young man had a BIG who taught him how to treat a woman and what it means to be a good husband. I write today because a man smiles when he looks at his beautiful wife and family, it happen because a BIG showed the young lady how a woman should treat her husband and family. I write because someone has broken away from generational curses because a BIG showed them a better way. As I watched videos of the BIG GUY MARK with his Little, Jacob. I write because Mark was an example of servant leadership.

I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to Mark’s family. I knew Mark through our Kiwanis Club. I have embedded in this story a video of Mark and his dad singing at the Greater Kiwanis Club on March 8th, 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22jBOYm8FA8 I wish I had captured what he said before they started singing. I am sure he was in character with a funny joke.

Rest in Peace Mark!

Mark singing at the Greater Kiwanis Club March 8th, 2018. Mark will certainly be missed.