Red Hatters celebrate Red Hat Society’s 24th birthday

The 24th Red Hat Society Birthday Flamazing Flamingle was celebrated at the Abilene Woman’s Club on April 30th. The Abilene Woman’s Club was an excellent location for this classy group of women.

The room was decorated very well, and the women were elegantly dressed

The event was presented by the Monarch Queen’s Council, which is composed of seven area Red Hat chapters.

Ambassador QueenB Barbara Stuart, a member of the Red Hat Angels and Hattitudes, welcomed the ladies and officiated over the Coronation of Queens and Installation of Vice Queens. A presentation was made by Her Ladyship Queen Mary Jones to Ann Reeder of the Ramblin’ Red Roses.

The Invocation was given by Queen Lady Mae Zennear Smith.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams was on hand to deliver a Proclamation from the City of Abilene. When he was introduced, all of the women were asked to stand as he went to the podium, and they stood again as he finished his official duties.

There were prizes and games provided by the Monarch Queen’s Council. The program ended with a dance to music provided by DJ Jesse Diaz.

Sue Ellen Cooper of Fullerton, California, started the original Red Hat Society quite by accident when she gifted to her friend Linda Murphy for her 55th birthday a red fedora found in a thrift shop and added the poem, “Warning,” about a woman who will do whatever she wants as she grows older. It was such a hit that she repeated the gift to friends. She then suggested that they get crazy and go out to lunch wearing their red hats and purple dresses, and thus the organization was born on April 25, 1998. Women across the United States and other countries wanted to “Join in the fun” after seeing articles in newspapers and magazines.

According to information from the Red Hat Society, the Society encourages women to pursue our five “F’s” of fun: “friendship, fitness, the freedom to express ourselves and a dedication to the fulfillment of lifelong dreams by being part of a “play group” for women to enrich the lives of women across the globe. The Society believes that through positive “play,” a sister can not only create new and lasting friendships but improve her overall health and well-being as we empower each other to pursue our passions and discover all that life has in store for us as we support one another through all of life’s celebrations and challenges, and we look fabulous while doing it. Together our members are redefining camaraderie for the modern woman and proudly reshaping the way women are viewed in today’s culture. It is a magical experience when our members gather together wearing regalia of Red or Pink Hats and purple or lavender clothing. The red and purple being reserved for our ladies 50 and older. Ladies under 50 saw us having fun and wanted to participate. These ladies become our pink hatters until they turn fifty and get to REDuate.”

Cutline, top photo: The Monarch Queen’s Council of West Texas, which includes seven chapters of the Red Hat Society, gathered in Abilene on Saturday, April 30, to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the organization. Pictured are, front row, from left, Vice Queen Lady Nani Barbara Caughey, Vice Queen Country Rose Doris Armstrong, Queen Dokie Bledsoe, Her Ladyship Queen Mary Jones and Queen Marvelous Martha Hardy; and, back row, from left, Queen Lady Mae Zennear Smith, Mayor Anthony Williams, Queen B Barbara Stuart and Queen Purplelicious Gay S. King-Brown. (Photo by Floyd Miller)