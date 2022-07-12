Pregant and looking for options an interview with Holly Joiner

In light of Roe V Wade being turned over I interviewed Holly Joiner, Executive Director of Pregancy Resources of Abilene. I wanted to better understand the situations that bring individuals to her agency.

I think that Holly does a great job of explaining the mission of Pregancy Resources and also does a great job of explaining the situation that many women face . To listen to the interview click on the link

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pregant-and-looking-for-options-a-discussion/id1592721685?i=1000569612497