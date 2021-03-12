Patrick Lane Young

April 3, 1964 ~ February 18, 2021 (age 56)

Patrick Lane Young, 56, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 PM with his funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Oldham Lane Church of Christ, 5049 Oldham Lane.



He was Born in Killeen, Texas on April 3, 1964 to Sidney and Kay Young. He and his four siblings: Wil, Chris, Cydney, and Amy, are sixth generation Texans. He attended Killeen Public Schools and graduated from Killeen High School. He was a very talented athlete in many different sports, but his real passion was the game of Baseball. He went on to college and graduated from ACU in 1987; the same year that he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn.



He focused on his career in Long Term Care Administration for 15 years and then made a career change to work in the funeral Industry at Elmwood Funeral Home, with a group of fellow employees, that became very bonded like family, in their job of aiding families through the loss of a loved one.



Pat and Evelyn were married for almost 35 years and raised their three children: Sean, Anna, and Mary Rachel in Abilene/ View.



Pat (Paco) was well known to be a super grandpa and very well involved in sharing his knowledge and skills, like baseball statistics and the correct way to throw a baseball; how to raise chickens; why we need numerous flashlights; brain teasing puzzles; the solar system and planets (along with the creation science and facts.) But, his greatest desire, has been to teach them who Jesus Christ is and what He did to save us, through his perfect sacrifice/ blood.



Pat is survived by his wife Evelyn and daughter Mary Rachel, of the home. His mother-in-law, Mary Medlicott, who was staying with them at the time of passing. His parents, Sidney E. and Kay Young of Burnet, Texas. His children; Sean and Cassandra Young of Clyde, Texas and their three children Alaina, Amelie, and Logan. Jeff and Anna Vail of Abilene, Texas and their four children; Brinley, Ben, Paul, and William. Two sisters; Cydney Barnes and husband Nelson, and Amy Ybarra and husband George. Two brothers; Wil Young, and Chris Young and wife Lori; several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.



Pat is preceded in death by his Father-in-Law, Dennis Medlicott. His maternal grandparents, Ruth and V.E. Howard and his Paternal grandparents, Sydney and Earl Lena Young.

In lieu of flowers Pat’s family and friends would like to encourage you to donate to the GoFundMe account that has been set up in Pats honor. This will be a great way for you to express your love for Pat and lend a hand to Evelyn and the family. please copy and paste the following link into your browser to be directed to the correct page or click the link below underneath the donations heading. https://gofund.me/87751e9f