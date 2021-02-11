Pamela Renee Ferguson

Pamela “Pam” Shaw Ferguson went to be with our Lord and Savior January 8, 2021 in Abilene, Texas. Graveside services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 US Hwy 277 South. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Pam Shaw Ferguson was born in Nocona, TX to H.L. Shaw and Wanell Fenoglio Shaw in 1954. Pam attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Cooper High School. After graduation, Pam attended Texas Tech University, where she earned a degree in Sociology. Pam used her degree to teach mentally handicapped children. Pam married the love of her life, Kevin Ferguson, in 1979, and resided in Abilene. Pam was a stay-at-home mother, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Pam loved attending car shows with her family along with her sons’ school activities. The Toys for Tots and Cooper High school Band were two of her favorite shows that benefited such great causes. She also loved local church car shows that benefitted local children. Pam was preceded in death by her father H.L. Shaw. She is survived by her mother, Wanell Shaw; husband of 41 years, Kevin Ferguson; two children, Scott Ferguson and Jason Ferguson, and Jason’s fiancée Cassie Linley; and granddaughter, Kadence Ferguson. Pam loved every animal she saw. Pam’s family wish to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice and its wonderful employees.