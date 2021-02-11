Milton “Mickey” Turnerhill

Milton “Mickey” Turnerhill, 77, Abilene, Texas has taken on his final journey in life on January 14, 2021. He was born September 8, 1943 in Abilene Texas to Wilton Turnerhill and Connie Mae (Wright) Turnerhill at Hendrix Memorial.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel located at 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX 79606. Per the family wishes Milton’s services will be limited to his immediate family.



We know these times are difficult due to the COVID-19, but we want you to know the family appreciates your love and support but encourages everyone to remain safe and healthy so please wear your mask during the services.



After graduating from Carter G Woodson High School in 1963, Milton enlisted the United States Military from January 1965 serving for over two decades retiring in October 1985. His time in service included the Vietnam War where he earned honors such as the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the coveted Bronze Star. After having the honor to serve under the commands of noted people like General Colin Powell and General Lloyd Ramsey, he retired in 1985 as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW3). After retiring he moved back to Abilene Texas with his family and was incredibly involved in his community. Milton worked with his father at the world’s famous Turnerhill’s House of Barbeque followed by working for and retiring from Fresenius Medical Care.



Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Connie Turnerhill and former wife Clara G (Dawson) Turnerhill.



He is survived by his wife Tylee E. (Washington) Turnerhill, his brother Robert “Bobby” H. Turnerhill, his daughters Jerry Lee Anderson (Derrick H,), Dedra Moss (Marc), Rita Ann Thomas- Cannon (Leon) and, Rosetta Yvette Turnerhill, his sons Cedric L. Thomas, Jeffery G. Miller, Milton Marcus Turnerhill (Kim), Melvin Barnes II, and his grandkids Tierra L. Turnerhill, Diane Niccole Anderson, Jessica Miquel Anderson – Burnette (Michael), Shamika Colbert, Corrida Davis, Jhayah Adams, Nadia G. Almasri, Shala Hunt, Ashliegh Cannon, Jeanine Miller, Starr Thomas, Tyron Colbert, Jean-Marcus Turnerhill-Adams, Makel and Anthony Barnes, Abduallah Almasri (Christie –Wilson), Forrest John H Anderson and Solomon Dimitri Anderson and 25 great-grandkids.



Tylee Turnerhill’s wishes, if you would like to send flower, please send them to Hendricks Medical South to the staff of, but not limited to, the COVID Unit and the ICU for the great care and tireless hours of services they provided for both Tylee and Milton Turnerhill. Keep all of these front-line folks in your prayers and show them extra gratitude.