Mesquite Heat Fire burns 10,000 acres; resources available for those affected
By Floyd Miller
A great tragedy is playing out in Taylor County. At this time, about 10,000 acres have been burned, 20 to 25 homes have been destroyed, about 25 percent of a premium deer ranch is a part of the casualty, and one person has been injured, according to various reports.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, by about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, the fire known as the Mesquite Heat Fire had burned more than 9,600 acres and was 25% contained.
The one ray of hope in the situation is that Big Country people do what Big Country people do, and that is come to the aid of each other. There has been a tremendous out pouring of aid from the firefighters on the front line to those who are taking care of pets, opening up their homes or carrying water and meals to those in need.
The United Way has a wealth of information on its website. Here are some of the resources they list:
MESQUITE HEAT FIRE RESOURCES
Evacuee Shelter and Resources Available at Beltway South – Fellowship Hall (west side): 4009 Beltway South, Abilene, TX 79606.
211 Texas a Call for Help | United Way
Texas Big Country Chapter | North Texas Region | American Red Cross
City of Abilene Office of Emergency Management
- CodeRED In the case of an emergency or urgent notification, the City of Abilene can notify residents via the telephone through a warning system called CodeRED. The system is geographical-based and allows the City to alert citizens based on their location and telephone numbers. A pre-recorded message tells a live person or an answering machine about the specific situation and if any action is necessary.
- Ready.gov
Texans who sustained damage caused by wildfires are encouraged to report damage through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).
Aldersgate Methodist Church Day Camps for kids ages 3 – 12 years. Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21 from 9:30 – 4:00 p.m.. Lunch and snacks provided. For more information, contact them at 325.672-7893. 1741 Sayles Blvd (across from McMurry).
Livestock Supply Point Taylor County Expo Center
Accepting donations of the following:
- Hay
- Livestock Feed
- Horse Feed
- Feed troughs, water troughs, buckets, etc.
- Fencing supplies
Donations can be delivered starting 5/19, from 8am to 7pm until further notice to: 1700 State Hwy. 36
Abilene, TX 79602
Call before drop off:
Taylor County Expo Center: 325-677-4376
Rochelle Johnson: 325-660-6486
Taylor County Extension office: 325-672-6048
Horse Evacuation Site Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 State Hwy. 36, Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-4376
Stalls Available
Cattle Evacuation Site Abilene Auction, 3265 Judge Ely Blvd., Abilene, TX 79601
325-673-7865
Will Clay, Yard Manager: 325-721-2277
