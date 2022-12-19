Obituary for Mae Lou Yeldell

Mae Lou Yeldell, 97, long time resident of Haskell, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday, December 16, 2022 in Haskell. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm, Friday, December 23, 2022 at Greater Independent Baptist Church, with; Elder Gene Ward, as MC and Rev. Charles Taylor delivering eulogy. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. A visitation will be from 7:00-8:00pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.

Mae Lou was born February 27, 1925 in Robertson County, near Marlin, TX; to the late Major Lewis and Alice Collett Lewis. Her family moved to Haskell in 1940, where she has stayed and has been an active member of the community. She later married Robert Yeldell. In her early years, she worked at the high school for the black students, as the cook, and was the first cook they hired. She then took care of many children in the area, and later cared for many adults. Mae Lou was an active member for 70+ years of Greater Independent Baptist Church and most recently was the Mother of church. Due to her care for so many in the Haskell Community and her countless years of volunteering, she was awarded Citizen of the Year in 2010; and February 28, 2015 was proclaimed Mae Lou Yeldell Day and has been celebrated locally each year since. She enjoyed reading religious books and was a faithful servant of the Lord; sharing and living the Word.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Major and Alice Collett Lewis; husband, Robert Yeldell; son, Frank Jordan; 7 brothers, 4 sisters; and daughter-in-love, Pat Jordan.

Mae Lou is survived by her daughters, Birdie Goudeau of Haskell; Edith Williams of Arlington, TX; Grandchildren, Angela Jordan (Michelle); Tiphney Jordan; Elna Goudeau-Camacho; Leon Goudeau (Meriles); Brittany Jordan; Ebone Williams; great-grandchildren, Faith Jordan, Blessing Jordan, Rae’Lynn Camacho, Langston Goudeau and Isaac Curry. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Don Yeldell (Vette); Charles Yeldell; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of dear friends.