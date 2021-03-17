Legally Blind and doing Fine, Michele Daniels Inspirational Story – Its Everything West Texas

https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/8148599

Michele Daniels is letting nothing stop her. After graduating from Texas Women’s University with a degree in accounting she got her dream job. After a couple years in the job she was diagnosed with dyslexia. Dyslexia and numbers is not the best combination.

She was also diagnosed with ADD about the same time . She went back to school and trained to be a physical therapist. Things were going well until she begin to lose her sight.

Today Michele is legally blind but it has not stopped her. She has started her own business. Michele gives advice and hope to the downtrodden, and those dealing with depression because of their situation. Michele said that she just want to pay it forward. You can learn more about her business my calling 325 261 0465 or go to her website Mydailychoice.com/MLDaniels.