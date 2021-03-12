Judge Jack Grant



Abilene – Robert Jackson Grant, 91, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Abilene.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Elmwood Memorial Park, Reflection Garden. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.



Jack was born in Allen, Oklahoma to George Jackson Grant and Muriel Helen (Lott) Grant on June 28, 1929. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1949, entered the army for 18 months, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Oklahoma City University, a Master’s Degree from Harding Graduate School of Religion, and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University.



He married Betty Virginia Phillips on September 4, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. Jack was a minister for the churches of Christ for 25 years before serving in the Taylor County D.A.’s office as a prosecutor for 10 years then as a Judge in the County Court of Law #1 for 14 years. He was a faithful member of Oldham Lane Church of Christ.



Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years Betty of Abilene; three children, David Grant and wife Cheri of Round Rock, Glenn Grant and wife Sandra of Arlington, and Dianne Kirk and husband Blair of North Richland Hills; grandchildren Ben and Holly Grant, Dan and Amanda Grant, Jon and Nicole Grant, Justin Brown, Stephen and Caitlyn Grant, Kelsey Grant, Alexander Kirk and Olivia Kirk; great grandchildren Allie, Ava, Ashton, Stella, Deacon, Emerson, Xavier, Cora, Hadley, and Miles.



Memorials may be given to World Bible School (worldbibleschool.net)

