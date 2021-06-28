Josh Haynes an Interview on betting the odds

Josh Haynes, owner of Abilene Motors Magazine LLC has certainly over come the odds and he’s continuing to rise. Josh lost both of his parents at age 3. He attended 5 different high schools. His life has had a series of disruptions despite all of the challenges Josh managed to graduate from McMurry University. He has also started several business.

Josh’s ultimate goal is to give hope to those around him. If you are looking for hope this podcast might be a good starting place.

https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/8772840-an-interview-with-josh-haynes-overcoming-the-odds.mp3?download=true

