James Louis Cole

February 07, 1943 – February 19, 2021

James Louis Cole, 78, died peacefully in his home on February 19. A service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the auditorium of University Church of Christ under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.

Jim was born on February 7, 1943, in Beggs, Oklahoma, to Samuel Warren Cole, Sr., and Jean Elizabeth Orr Cole, the youngest of five children. A few years after his father’s death in 1953, he and his mother moved to Austin, Texas, and temporarily moved in 1960 to Maywood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, to be near his brother Warren. While there, Jim graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood.

Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, serving as a systems analyst in the Pentagon until 1965. Upon completion of his military service, Jim began a career in the banking industry. His career included positions in auditing and operations for Capital National Bank in Austin, Texas, Security State Bank and United Bank and Trust in Abilene, Texas, and Claydesta Bank in Midland, Texas.

On June 4, 1977, Jim married Joyce Stevens in Austin, Texas. On March 18, 1984, their daughter Jeanne Elizabeth made their lives complete. She was a daddy’s girl and the apple of his eye.

In 2012, Jim was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. He fought this devastating disease with courage and dignity, which served as an inspiration to all who knew him.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents, his sister Mary Boatright and her husband Lawrence, his brother Samuel Warren Cole, Jr., and his wife Charlene, his sister-in-law Patricia Cole, his sister Beverly Shelton and her husband Melvin, his brother-in-law George Breazeale, his nephew Craig Boatright, his great-nephew Coby Craddick, and his nephew-in-law Ed Staley.

Surviving Jim is his wife Joyce, his daughter Jeanne Elizabeth and her husband Richard Tyler of Plano, Texas, his sister Carolyn Breazeale of Lakeway, Texas, and his nine nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom he was extremely proud.

Also, surviving Jim are his brother-in-law Clark Stevens of Grapevine, Texas, his children, and their families.

The family wishes to thank Hendrick Hospice Care, specifically Jason Murillo and Peggy Shepherd, for expert medical and social care and Touching Hearts of Abilene for compassionate home care. Special thanks go to his longest-serving caregivers Donna Greene and Victoria Lopez, who filled his life with dignity and comfort.

Memorials may be sent to Hendrick Hospice Care, Touching Hearts of Abilene, or Taylor County Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James Louis Cole, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.