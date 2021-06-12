JACK WALKER: “SIT DOWN ON THE DALLAS COWBOYS IN 2021”

JACK WALKER FOR THE WEST TEXAS TRIBUNE JUNE 2021

SIT DOWN ON DALLAS IN 2021

By: Jack Walker

As mandatory minicamps kick off this week, the Dallas Cowboys are the chair again for the most devoted fans around when it comes to America’s team.

Envision this… Dak Prescott is healthy. Jerry Jones is making every effort he doesn’t have to make to remain in his lane, and everyone in Texas is eager to just sit down on them Boy’s.

No hype, no over-expectations and not the slightest bit of unnecessary excitement.

I watched a YouTube video the other day about faith…

Ed Young is one of my favorite preachers.

Dallas is one of my favorite teams.

This is what he says…

“We place faith in everything nowadays from a chair to the Dallas Cowboys,” said pastor Ed Young of Grapevine Fellowship Church.

This is what I think that means.

Everyday, we invest in the simple nature to sit down.

Whatever or wherever we sit, must be at the least stable enough to hold us.

Sit down Jerry. That’s how we win Super Bowls.

I know shootin’ slugs at the boss is a high side to take, but Jerry’s chairs don’t break.

They never have, the don’t now and they never will.

This is why we can ALWAYS invest our faith in the Cowboys.

Not because of how stealthy Jerry’s chairs are, but because the Dallas Cowboys don’t sit down.

-Jack Walker