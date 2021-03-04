IT’s Everything West Texas

Here are 2 podcasts that I produced . The first one is with Minister Andrew Penns, Curator of the Curtis House Cultural Center. It touches on Blacks in Abilene in the 30’s.

The second one deals with Human Trafficking with Stephanie Rocha, founder of Beyond Trafficking. This is a good one for anyone that has young children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. I think it would also be good for ministers, teachers and anyone that works with young people.If you know anyone that lives in West Texas or has lived in West Texas that has an interesting story let me know. If you have something that you would like to share let me know.

https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/7901758

https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/8065550