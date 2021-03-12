HomeLight and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers Launch the Black Real Estate Agent Program to Support Aspiring Black Agents

Program is the first of its kind, providing financial, educational, and career support for aspiring Black real estate agents to help them achieve high-production success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 9, 2021 – HomeLight, the real estate technology platform that empowers people to achieve better outcomes when buying or selling their home, announced today the launch of the Black Real Estate Agent Program in partnership with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the largest and oldest minority professional real estate trade association in the United States. The HomeLight-NAREB Black Real Estate Agent Program — the first program of its kind in the United States — will provide financial, educational, and career support for aspiring Black real estate agents across the country, helping them achieve high-production success.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, Black Americans represent less than 6 percent of all real estate professionals. The HomeLight-NAREB Black Real Estate Agent Program will seek to increase the number of top-producing Black agents in real estate, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the rate of homeownership for Black Americans across the country.

As part of the program, HomeLight and NAREB will help cover many of the onboarding costs for new agents up to $5,000, including pre-licensing classes, agent exams, and select marketing and technology needs. Each program participant will be paired with an experienced NAREB Realtist who will serve as a mentor and advisor. Participants will also receive ongoing training and education above and beyond that which brokers typically provide.

“Our goal is to drive sustainable, structural change by increasing access to job opportunities as well as education around how systematic racism has impacted the real estate industry,” said Sumant Sridharan, Chief Operating Officer at HomeLight. “We’re excited to partner with NAREB to offer this program to aspiring Black real estate professionals. Together, we believe we can fundamentally shift diversity and equality in our industry by increasing access to training, education, and support for Black real estate agents.”

“NAREB applauds and welcomes the partnership with HomeLight. Our association’s goal to achieve Democracy in Housingcannot be reached without the increase in the ranks of Black real estate professionals. Agents are the frontline and introduce homeownership to prospective clients. We are confident that this new program will not only equip Black American program participants with the knowledge and practical experience to become top producers in their communities, but also significantly expand Black homeownership in their communities,” said Lydia Pope, President-Elect at NAREB.

Applications are open immediately. HomeLight and NAREB are actively seeking aspiring Black real estate professionals who are:

● Between the ages of 18 and 35

● Interested in a career in real estate, but not currently established as an agent

● Willing to work with a NAREB broker during at least their first year in real estate

● Committed to spending five to ten hours per week working with mentors or on continuing education

● Located anywhere in the United States

“In the aftermath of the racially stoked unrest in 2020, NAREB and HomeLight formed a working partnership to increase the number of Black Americans in the real estate profession. This initiative works to close the income and racial wealth gap in the industry. As important, our efforts are designed to increase Black homeownership. Together, we’re holding open the door that would otherwise remain closed to Black professionals and consumers,” said Antoine Thompson, National Executive Director for NAREB.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.homelight.com/black-agent-program.

About HomeLight

HomeLight is a real estate technology platform powering the best real estate agents in the United States, building the future of how people buy and sell homes. HomeLight provides a variety of software and services to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents at every step throughout the real estate journey, from finding a top real estate agent, to accessing a network of cash buyers through HomeLight Simple Sale™, and providing innovative financing solutions through HomeLight Trade-In™. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of real estate on its platform. HomeLight is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Manhattan, Scottsdale, and Seattle. For additional information and images, visit www.homelight.com/press.

About the National Association of Real Estate Brokers

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities, regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. At the same time, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunity for Black real estate professionals in all the real estate disciplines. NAREB annually publishes the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report. For more information, visit www.nareb.com.

