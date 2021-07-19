Heart & Hope: Where Neuroscience Meets Theology an interview with Dr. Ben Gray

By Floyd Miller

 

 

 

Dr. Ben Gray was a guest on Its Everything West Texas his subject was “ Where Neuroscience Meets Theology.” His research helps traumatized women find a greater sense of well being through scripture. The principles he discussed will be part of a women’s ministry called “Heart & Hope” to be introduced to our community this coming fall..

Gray is a former college professor for 15 years in the field of interpersonal and organizational communication. For an additional 15 years Dr. Gray served as director of educational services in health care, director of outcome research for psychiatric services and outcome studies for clinical pastoral educationhttps://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/episodes/8886977

Dr. Ben Gray, in the KACU Studio.

