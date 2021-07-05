Guilt an Interview with Carol King

Carol King shares the role guilt played in her life and how she finally over came this burden. It was a winding road with many ups and downs and tremendous doubt at points along the way.

Today Ms. King is a College graduate, Assistant Speech Pathologist with the Abilene Independent School District, and a published author, Blessed But Not Broken (Vol.3) The Power of Transformation.

If you or someone you know is burden with guilt this episode could provide a roadmap for you to get through it.

This interview could be transformative