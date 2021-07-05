Guilt an Interview with Carol King

Guilt an Interview with Carol King

By Floyd Miller

 

 

 

Carol King shares the role guilt played in her life and how she finally over came this burden. It was a winding road with many ups and downs  and tremendous doubt at points along the way.
Today Ms. King is a College graduate, Assistant Speech Pathologist with the Abilene Independent School District, and  a published author, Blessed But Not Broken (Vol.3) The Power of Transformation. 
If you or someone you know is burden with guilt this episode could provide a roadmap for you to get through it. 

This interview could be transformative

