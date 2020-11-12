George Floyd Inspired Police Department Reforms Offers Encouragement for San Angelo Conversation and Collaboration

Monday – October 12, 2020…..I traveled to Pearland, Texas to witness the historical and personally inspirational Brazoria County criminal justice reform announcement at the ceremony occurring two days before what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday.

The Brazoria County’s Pearland and West Columbia Police Departments along with the NAACP Local Unit #6158 announced their collaborative efforts to bring about improved policing practices within the two departments.

This collaboration was in support of the Texas NAACP Conference’s Criminal Justice Restorative Plan. I found the event even more bittersweet knowing that Floyd was buried in the cemetery directly across the street from the Pearland Police Department.

Police Department officials, NAACP representatives, and event attendees gather to honor the Police Departments and Communities Achievements

Working with guidance from the State NAACP’s Plan, my colleague Eugene Howard, president of the Brazoria County NAACP chapter, had held meetings where the two communities and their police departments had addressed local police patterns and practices. Clearly, the announcement of adopting measures of the Plan demonstrated the efforts of the three groups working together after listening to each one’s perspectives.

The group has come to a consensus to work on police department recruitment, discipline and management; community engagement along with grand jury and trial initiatives and legislative action. Listening to these achievements, I became inspired to adamantly continue the seemingly stalled conversations between the San Angelo police department and the local NAACP chapter.

Addressing the event’s attendees. The NAACP State President Gary Bledsoe reinforced, “Police academies put too much focus on warrior-like culture and train officers to say they fear for their lives in nonviolent circumstances to justify unnecessary use of force. Our Change the World-Texas Plan aims to change that toxic culture with the truth and facts about Black people.”

Floyd’s first cousins, Tera Brown and Shareeduh Tate, told the crowd they were very pleased with the actions taken. “To say we were moved is an understatement. We are grateful. God is working it out” said Tate. Brown stated that she is inspired to see the partnership come together – proving improvement can happen”.

This was an inspiring experience and as I made the long drive back to San Angelo I thought of ways I could replicate the same successful collaboration in my city and continue critical discussions. It’s necessary work that must be accomplished sooner rather than later.