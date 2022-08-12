Get Every Story
Friendship forms Abilene Restorative Community Circle
By Floyd Miller
Kristi Newton and Deborah Williams formed a powerful friendship after the murder of George Floyd. Kristi Newton, a white woman and Deborah Williams a black woman meet for the first time at the MLK Bridge. Newton was compelled to act as she watched George Floyd be choked to death by a police officer as he cried for his mother. Newton and Williams formed Abilene Restorative Community Circle which focuses on bringing people together and fostering positive outcomes.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/friendship-forms-abilene-restorative-community-circle/id1592721685?i=1000575795145
