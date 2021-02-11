Fred Dominguez

Fred Dominguez (Jose Alfred Dominguez Jr), 70, of Abilene TX. passed away on January 17th, 2021 in Abilene Texas. Visitation will be from 5-7pm, January 21st, at Hamill Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at Noon, January 22nd, at Oldham Lane Church of Christ, Abilene TX. Burial will follow at 2pm at the Texas Veteran’s Cemetery. Fred was born in Corona, CA, to Jose and Georgia Dominguez on November 30, 1950. He made the decision to be immersed into Christ on July 27, 1960 at the Suva St. Church of Christ in Bell Gardens, CA, beginning his lifelong devotion to the Lord. Fred graduated from Bell Gardens High School in 1968, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Pepperdine University, graduating in 1972. Fred married Nyla Jean Forrister on August 20, 1971 at the Suva St. Church of Christ, in Bell Gardens, CA. They have three sons, David, Daniel and Samuel. After college Fred chose to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in April of 1975. He achieved the rank of Sgt and served in E Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, CA.

He was Honorably Discharged on August 31, 1979 to serve in ministry full time. Fred graduated from the Southern California School of Evangelism in 1981 and went on to teach at SCSE from 1981-88. From 1984-86 he served as Associate Director and from 1986-88 as Director of the school. Educating those with a desire to preach God’s Word was a lifelong passion for Fred, and was one of the many ways he served in every congregation that was his home. Fred left his roots in Southern California, moving to Oregon for three years and then Texas, taking classes and working at Abilene Christian University while his sons attended college. He served as a Deacon for nine years at the Baker Heights Church of Christ, helping to plant the Oldham Lane congregation which he would later call home. Though he had left California, Fred remained a life-long fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the USC Trojans.

From the age of 14 when Fred preached his first sermon at Huntington Park Church of Christ, until the time of his passing, Fred was either a full-time or part-time Preacher and Bible class teacher. He served as a Preacher for congregations in California at Lindsay, Bell Gardens, North Long Beach and Buena Park, in Tigard, OR, and in Texas at Abilene and Pecos. Fred served as Elder and Preacher at the 4th and Bois D’Arc Church of Christ in Pecos Texas for 17 years before retiring back to Abilene.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Georgia Dominguez. Fred is survived by his wife Nyla Dominguez, son David Dominguez and wife Kristi and children Benjamin and Jonathan of Harker Heights, TX; son Daniel Dominguez and wife Syndi and children Ema, Eli, Elena and Everett of Hobbs, NM; son Samuel Dominguez and wife Arly and children Nathan and Ethne of Abilene, TX; sister Ramona Dominguez of Downey, CA and son Alex; sister Charlotte Widdis and husband Larry of Glendale, CA and daughter Laura Widdis; and brother Charles Dominguez and wife Anna of Harbor City, CA.