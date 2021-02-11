Franklyn “Dwaine” Johnson

Dwaine Johnson



Abilene – Franklin “Dwaine” Johnson, age 80, of Abilene, TX lost his battle with Covid on January 20th, 2021.



Dwaine was born in Tennyson, Texas on November 2nd, 1940, to Letha Mae Gill Johnson and L.B. “Ted”. He was raised by his mother in Anson, Texas. He met the love of his life Margaret Elaine Hunter Johnson in high school and they later married on March 16th, 1963. They have been dedicated members of Baker Heights Church of Christ since 1967.



In 1969 Dwaine and Margaret answered a calling to become foster parents. Together, they have fostered 138 children over the last 51 years. Dwaine served the community as a Lieutenant for the Abilene Fire Department from 1972 to 1992. After retiring he continued to serve others through his work as an adjuster for FEMA.



Dwaine had a zest for life and was always up for an adventure. He achieved his goal of seeing all fifty states. He fell in love with Garner State Park in the late 1970s and vacationed there with his family for many years. He loved to tell stories, anything to make others laugh, and he never missed a chance to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. He took nothing for granted.



PaPa, as his grandchildren and foster children lovingly called him, was a proud and dedicated Christian man who was an endearing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Dwaine’s family and friends describe him as “the greatest man we ever knew”, “best PaPa us kids could have asked for”, “one of my most favorite people” and we will forever love him “more than ice cream”.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Connie Cranfill and Jo Cotton, and a brother, William “Sonny” Johnson.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret Johnson of Abilene, son Doug Johnson and wife Tammy of Weimar, TX, daughter Angela Seals and husband Shanon of Atlanta, GA, and son Ryan “Grady” Johnson and wife Leah of Abilene. He is also survived by a bonus child, Lisa. Dwaine is survived by two siblings: brother James Johnson and sister Lou Kilgore. PaPa was a huge part of his grandchildren’s lives and he is survived by all of his eleven grandchildren: Kaylee,Cody, Talon, Terrin, Kalyssta, Laurissa, Kaya, Rylan, Jackson, Grayson and Gage.



In an effort to sincerely, and safely, honor Dwaine’s life, the family will be delaying a celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Christian Homes and Family Services or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.







