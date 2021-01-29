Final Day of Advantages for February’s Issue
By Floyd Miller
We would like to see you in our February issue of the paper. Endearing expressions from you to yours begin at 40$ for a 2×2 Business Card size slot with 50 words or less and marketing advantages with seasonal specials linger for the taking. Call 325-437-8117 and we’ll have a rep come by and show you how it can bolster your business alongside supporting your long time community and it’s public stable of real news and real advertising.
