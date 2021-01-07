Covid 19 Vaccines approved

Going everywhere on the ground and through the air

When Captain Houston Mills, took the controls of UPS Flight 3477 on December 13th, he was on a mission . Flying missions and getting it right is nothing new to this pilot who flew F-18’s with the U.S. Marine Corps in the first Gulf War. This mission was delivering the first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine that has a 95% accuracy rate when it comes to fighting COVID 19.

On this particular morning Captain Houston was flying a Boeing 757-200 twin engine and filed a flight speed of 554 mph. He got clearance to leave Capital Regional Int’l in Lansing, Michigan at 11:09 am est, which was 6 minutes early and he touched down at Muhammad Ali Int’l at 12:05 pm which was 14 minutes ahead of the scheduled arrival time. I think it’s safe to say Captain Mills flew that 757 at WARP SPEED.

Brooke Nobles, Pediatric Registered Nurse at Cook Children’s Health Care System receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Brooke is based in Abilene.

After landing Captain Mills who is also UPS Vice President of Flight Operations said “We are literally at war with this global pandemic, and so to finally have a solution out here that’s literally going to help people, and save lives, it’s just very humbling,”

UPS Health Care President, Wes Wheeler in an interview with Louis Aulbach, of the Louisville Courier Jo

urnal said “I can tell you as far as importance and impact on the world and the kind of gift we can give the American people, there’s no comparisons to what we’re doing right now,”

FedEx is the other big player in the delivery of the vaccine. Fedex and UPS who are fiercest competitors have come up with a plan where each company will deliver to certain states. This should ensure that everyone that wants the vaccine will be able to get it in a timely manner based on CDC guidelines.

In an interview with INC., According to FedEx Express Regional President, Richard Smith: “The FedEx Ground system, which we’ve been investing in tremendously, will handle the bulk of the surging online retail orders of all your Christmas presents. And the Express network focuses more on time-definite critical deliveries, like vaccines–that is the company that will be focused on delivering your mission-critical vaccines.”

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is out in the world there’s one major concern for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he said that his biggest fear is that not enough people will get the vaccine.

“If we can get a very high percentage of the United States population vaccinated with what is clearly a group of highly efficacious vaccines, we could have a major positive impact in turning around the dynamics of this outbreak,” said Dr. Fauci.

Although the future is looking brighter, we are still in a dangerous place. We have lost over 330,000 Americans. The vaccine should be a big help but we must remain diligent and follow CDC guideline which include wearing a mask, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and the six feet social distancing. For a complete listing of the CDC guidelines visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus