Citizens Ask that Confederate Names Be Removed from Schools

Everman Park was the venue for individuals that wanted to remove confederate names from schools in the AISD.

Most of the speakers were passionate in their reason as to why the names need to be changed.

Dr. Robert Fink, a historian gave the history of the AISD going back to the 1880’s. Integration was a hard-fought battle. The things that were published as to why schools should not be integrated were pretty amazing.

Dr. Fink said, “These schools were named after confederate soldiers as a protest to integration”.

There were 8-10 speakers. None of them said that removing the statues would change anyone's heart. They were more concerned about the young tender hearts that would be entering those schools in the future.























Speakers and attendees



