Celebrating Dorothy M. Woody’s 100th birthday

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams declared Saturday, March 26, to be Dorothy Woody Day in honor of her turning 100 years old on March 22. A party was held for Dorothy on March 26 at Wesley Court Senior Living in Abilene.

Floyd Miller, her financial advisor, presented a U.S. flag that had been flown over the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. Congressman Jodey Arrington arranged for the flag to be flown and then sent it to Dorothy; however, he was unable to attend.

“I am honored to present the flag of the greatest country in the world to an American hero,” Miller said.

All of the living Presidents of the United States — Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden — sent a birthday greeting to Dorothy. Arrington, along with Sen. John Cornyn and Congresswoman Dawn Buckingham, also sent greetings.

Dorothy was born on a farm in Cottonwood, Texas, on March 22, 1922. She lived through the depression and the dust bowl days. Her father needed another “hand,” so she learned to work “just like a man would.” When she became 18, she “got tired of plowing and hoeing peanuts, picking cotton and milking cows,” so she moved with her uncle and his family to San Diego, California, and became a trolley driver and a bus driver. During World War II, when all the men were gone serving their country, she served our country by working in a Howard Hughes airplane factory, building airplanes for the war effort.

Floyd and Marilyn celebrating with Dorothy Woody.

“Mr. Hughes was a very nice man. He was always nice to us girls,” Dorothy said.

She was a “Rosie the Riveter.” She said she mostly did the wiring inside of Convair airplanes. After the men all came back, she went to work for General Dynamics still making airplanes. Eventually, she went to work for Texas Instruments in Plano, and finally retired, first in Cross Plains and later in Clyde. She now resides at Wesley Court Senior Living in Abilene.

Dorothy was a member of the local chapter of RSVP, a volunteer organization, for many years. She put in many hours of work and received a number of awards for her service, including the Presidents Call to Service Award in 2012.

Dorothy is also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Members of her family also fought in the Civil War.

Dorothy is in relatively good health, and her mind is still sharp. The employees of Wesley Court Senior Living, along with her family love her and treasure her.

Dorothy is a member of the Church of Christ.

Dorthy Woody blows out the candle for her 100th birthday as her niece, Thalia Robertson, hold the cake. (Photo by James Robertson)

Cutline, top photo: Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams presents Dorothy Woody with a proclamation declaring March 26 as Dorothy Woody Day in honor of her 100th birthday, which was on March 22. (Photo by James Robertson)