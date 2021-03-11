BRADY, BUCS’ BEST IN NFL

Super Bowl LV Feature Story By: Jack Walker

Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates another triumph in the Super Bowl alongside long-time team mate Tom Brady (12). Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl and 5th MVP in the title game, Sunday Feb. 7th in Tampa Bay. Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay featured the clash of the titans in Brady vs. Mahomes.



TAMPA BAY—Make no mistake about it, Tom Brady had it figured out all along. Just ask last year’s champs and this year’s runner-up. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV: 31-9 over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, Sunday night in Tampa Bay, Florida. Brady now has seven Super Bowl triumphs, one more than any other franchise in the 101-year history of the National Football League





The Brady swagger proved too much to handle for reigning NFL MVP and the league’s golden boy, Patrick Mahomes (Above Left), who completed 26 passes for 270 yards on 46 attempts. Mahomes and the Chiefs did not account for any touchdowns and the quarterback threw two picks in the loss. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce carried the load for Kansas City offensively by catching 10 passes for 133 yards. His efforts would not be enough in Tampa.

Kansas City finishes the season at 16-3 while Tampa Bay corrals a 15-5 record and their second Super Bowl in team history.



The contest at Raymond James Stadium was restricted in terms of limited in-person attendance because of the global pandemic however it had no apparent impact on Brady and his relentless counterparts.



Kansas City outgained Tampa Bay in total yards 350-340 and passing yards 243-195. The Bucs’ managed more rushing yards 145-107. The ‘Achilles Heel’ for the Chiefs was 11 penalties for 130 yards to the Buccaneers 4 for 39 yards. Mahomes’ two interceptions did not compliment the Chiefs mission either given Brady’s MVP campaign and smooth possession game. (No interceptions and control of the clock) Brady was 21-29 and threw for three touchdowns.



Brady’s favorite target was a familiar face that followed him from the prolific Patriot’s title teams of yore. Brady connected with Tight End Rob Gronkowski 6 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay at the beginning of the season.



The seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP award bolster the bid for Brady’s consideration as the greatest of all time. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay was the first team ever to reach the Super Bowl the year that the city was hosting it.

Brady celebrates during Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay



Patrick Mahomes had much more difficulty than anticipated with the Tampa Bay defense. The Buccaneers were 7-5 as late as November this season after losing three out of four games in not so pivotal fashion. The resurgence will not be the final stretch of games for the decorated signal-caller. After accepting the Lombardi Trophy late on Sunday night, Brady vocalized a commitment to return next season, sending an invigorating roar throughout the stadium down in Tampa. Brady will be 44 years old next season, but at this point in time and his career, who’s even counting anymore?

