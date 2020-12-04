Biden and Harris Headed to the Whitehouse

The Nation Has Spoken

The voters of America turned out in record numbers to exercise one of the most sacred and patriotic duties. Votes are being counted and recounted. But as it now stands, President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris has received 306 electoral votes and 80.4 million votes. President Trump and VP Pence currently have 232 electoral votes and about 74 million of the popular votes.

The states must certify their results by December 8th and the members of the Electoral College will count those votes on December 14th.

This is a historic election from several standpoints. 1) It is the first election in which a woman will serve as Vice President. It is also historic because VP Kamala Harris is black and also, of Asian and Indian descent. 2) President Elect Joe Biden is the oldest person to be elected to serve as President of the U.S.

President Elect Joe Biden in giving his victory speech on November 7th said, “it’s a time to heal in America.” He would later say, “I pledge to be a president who seeks to unify, who doesn’t see red state and blue states, only see the United States.” VP Elect Harris said, “While I may be the first woman in the office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

On November 5th before the race was called, President Trump at a press conference said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win.” After that statement, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC stopped carrying the press conference.

Most Attorneys General and the FBI are saying that they do not see evidence of voter fraud. Arizona Attorney General, Mark Bryovich, responding to President Trump’s lawsuit said, “What really happened….was people split their ticket. People voted for republicans down ballot, but they did not vote for President Trump or Martha McSally. That’s the reality, just because that happened doesn’t mean it’s fraud.”

As of November 24th the President has not conceded. After much encouraging by Democrats and some Republicans the Biden transition team was given access to those critical briefings. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter that Biden would get access to resources that had been denied to him because of the legal challenges seeking to overturn his win.

The President continues to file lawsuits, due process is a privilege afforded to everyone. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Sunday November 22nd, called President Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election a “national embarrassment.”

Christie, a Republican and longtime ally of Trump, called on the president’s team to share any evidence of voter fraud that they have, saying on ABC, “If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it.”