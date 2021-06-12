Individuals are committed to ending human trafficking. PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH ALMADA, CONTRIBUTING JOURNALIST WEST TEXAS TRIBUNE

BY Ruth Almada

On May 15th, one of the Big Country’s local non-profit charities; Beyond Trafficking hosted their first annual Gala at the Grace Museum to raise funds to build Abilene’s’ first safe house for victims of human trafficking. All tickets for this event, A Blue Tie Affair, were completely sold out!

The night began and ended with entertainment from Abilene’s own incredibly talented musician, Kirk House. Attendees savored a delicious meal from Texas’s finest barbeque restaurant, The Shedd and enjoyed delicious treats from the chocolate bar donated by The Crabb Shack. Dessert was graciously provided by The Branch Coffeehouse in Tuscola.

The Los Angeles-based producer, Conroy Kanter, who is President and Owner of KK Ranch Productions, Inc. and Vice-President of JH Kanter Productions, which past projects include the Academy Award Nominated film, IRONWEED starring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep spoke as the keynote speaker of this event. Kanter is also the producer for the highly anticipated, independent drama, TRAFFICKED, inspired by the book, “Sex Trafficking: Inside the Business of Modern Slavery” starring Ashley Judd, Elisabeth Röhm, Academy Award Nominated Anne Archer, and Sean Patrick Flanery which brings awareness to the Sex Trafficking $100 Billion industry and the 30 Million slaves in captivity today around the world.

Pastor Sam Pollinzi, CEO of Restored Hope Ministries in Dallas whose objective is to rescue young women and their children that are trapped in sexual slavery, trafficking, and domestic violence that can’t break loose and get out on their own, also spoke from his experience as leader of a safehouse for survivors and elaborated on the need for Abilene to have a place that survivors can go to heal and recover.

We were so incredibly blessed to announce the funds raised exceeded $75,000. Praise God! Overall donations for the event and services to build the house itself by many amazing local businesses and people totaled over an estimated $120,000. A prominent city leader has so graciously donated the land that will be the site of this safe haven.

The need and value of philanthropy with companies is oftentimes overlooked. Communities depend upon one another to function and operate and this most definitely includes businesses in many aspects beyond merely providing jobs.

Human trafficking is a REAL problem and it must take many grassroots organizations to educate, facilitate and combat this evil.

The primary mission of Beyond Trafficking is to be a secure and trustworthy refuge for survivors of human trafficking and to bring awareness through education to the Big Country.



I would like to take a moment to honor these companies and people in the community for their donations to the Amada House Project and Beyond Trafficking. Your support is appreciated far more than you know and will be applied to an instrument that WILL save and transform lives of the most vulnerable coming out of this epidemic.



Human trafficking is a global evil that together, we all have a moral obligation to combat in some way. The voiceless must be given a voice. It was a true honor to not only assist in the organization of this event alongside and with some of Abilene’s finest citizens’; The Beyond Trafficking Committee, but to know that there is a REAL opportunity to make an impact against this in the lives of innocence that have been trapped by it. Together we can all make such a change and difference. Won’t you join us as we still have a long way to go? Make your voice heard on behalf of those who have yet been given a chance. Be the change needed. Once you know, every ounce of goodness in you will not let you forget and move you into action.

There is always HOPE and they deserve freedom!

Blessings

Ruth Almada

