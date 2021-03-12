ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING OPEN AUDITIONS

Abilene Community Theatre is pleased to announce open auditions for William Shakespeare’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Darrell Vinson, to be held on Monday, March 8th from 7 to 9pm, Tuesday, March 9th from 7:30 to 9pm, and Wednesday, March 10th , from 7 to 9PM, in Abilene Community Theatre’s ACT 2 Black Box Theatre. Performance dates are May 14th thru 16 th and May 21st thru 23rd . MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, as well as all the productions in ACT’s 2020-2021 season, is sponsored by the Excelsior Foundation. Thought to have been written between 1598 and 1599, and included in his First Folio, Shakespeare’s comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING tells the stories of Benedick and Beatrice, who are tricked into confessing their love for each other, and Claudio, who is tricked into believing that Hero is not a maiden. Claudio therefore rejects Hero at the altar. However, Hero is vindicated, and marriages are arranged for both pairs.

Director Darrell Vinson is looking at casting the following speaking roles: • LEONATO, Governor of Messina • HERO, his daughter • BEATRICE, his niece • Waiting gentlewomen to Hero: o MARGARET o URSULA • DON PEDRO, Prince of Aragon • COUNT CLAUDIO, a young lord • SIGNIOR BENEDICK, a gentleman • *BALTHASAR • DON JOHN, Don Pedro’s brother • Don John’s followers: o BORACHIO o *CONRADE • *DOGBERRY • *VERGES • *GEORGE SEACOAL, Watch leader • *FIRST WATCHMAN • *SEXTON • FRIAR FRANCIS • MALE UNDERSTUDY • FEMALE UNDERSTUDY

*These roles can be cast as any gender* Please note some parts may be combined. Additionally, there are several non-speaking roles. Auditions are for all parts, and no previous acting experience is necessary. The role of Balthasar does include singing and playing the guitar. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script of MUCH ADO. No accent is necessary. Auditions will be conducted in person, while observing COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Audition forms can be completed at auditions, or via the online audition form at https://forms.gle/G5dprd6BhRJm1orn7 . Cast list should be announced on Friday, March 12th . Rehearsals will begin on Monday, March 15th .